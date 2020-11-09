94, of Freedom Village, Coatesville, Pa., formerly of Bethlehem, died peacefully on Saturday, November 7, 2020, in her home in Coatesville, surrounded by her two daughters, Cheryl Louise Pollak and Mollie Elizabeth Chandler. Born October 5, 1926, she was the daughter of Ira George Ross and Katherine Elizabeth Ross Wilbur, and the sister of Mary Jane Ross Matson. She obtained her nursing degree and served as a registered nurse until her marriage to William Frank Thompson in 1951. She spent the remainder of her life as a loving wife and mother to her two girls, her five grandchildren, and two great-granddaughters. She will be lovingly remembered by her two daughters, Cheryl and Mollie, and by her three grandsons, William David Pollak, Derek Ross Pollak, and Robert Kyle Pollak, and their significant others, her two granddaughters, Michelle Katherine Chandler and Emily Nicole Chandler, and her two great-granddaughters, Aria IdaEllen Brenner-Pollak and Vienna Lyla Brenner-Pollak. Graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours. Burial will be in Nisky Hill Cemetery in Bethlehem. Shirley's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
. The family requests memorials to the Wounded Warriors
Project https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org
. or Guiding Eyes For the Blind, 611 Granite Springs, Yorktown Heights, N.Y. 10598