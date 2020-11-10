Was born on November 28th, 1943 in Hartford, Connecticut to Benjamin and Elsie Godlewski. On November 4th, 2020, at 2:20pm Shirley died peacefully at home in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, at the age of 76, with her two children, Matthew Alexander and Elizabeth Eileen, close by. A woman of strong convictions, Shirley was an avid participant in local and national politics, working and volunteering for conservative political causes and campaigns of candidates she supported. She worked tirelessly on the campaigns of Congressman Joe Pitts, Senator Rick Santorum and President George W. Bush as well as countless other candidates running on a local level. She was elected as Republican Committee Woman for many years which brought her great pride and purpose. She relished social gatherings and was a regular attendee at both Good Samaritan and Victory Center churches in Paoli. Shirley had an infectious, room-filling laugh, and an unfailing delight in the color purple, especially regarding her choice in hats. Shirley was a woman with an expansive presence and personality. She was loved by her good friends and her family and will always be remembered, loved and deeply missed. Her wake will be held at ALLEVA FUNERAL HOME, 1724 E. Lancaster Ave., Paoli, PA 19301 on Friday, Nov. 13 from 6-8 P.M. Only 50 people are permitted at a time and masks are mandatory. The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 14 at 10 A.M., at the Church of the Good Samaritan, 212 West Lancaster Ave., Paoli, PA 19301, receiving line begins at 9:00 A.M. Church capacity is 160 and masks are mandatory indoors. In lieu of black (Shirley's least favorite color), please wear purple or red or anything that sparkles. Extra points for a giant, My Fair Lady style hat. Reception at 1:00 P.M., 527 Greenhill Lane, Berwyn, PA 19312.



