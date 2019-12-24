Home

On December 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frank; loving mother of Arlene (Dwight) Griffin and Dr. Mark (Alissa) Warner; devoted grandmother of Jason (Mindy), Melissa (Matthew), David (Brittany), Eric, Scott and Max; adoring great-grandmother of Julia, Benjamin and Shelby. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services, Thursday, 11 A.M. precisely at Montefiore Cem. (sec. PA D), Jenkintown, PA. Shiva will be observed at the home of Arlene and Dwight Griffin. Contributions in her memory may be made to KleinLife or the JCC of the Lehigh Valley.

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 24, 2019
