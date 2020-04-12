|
|
NORMAN
SHIRLIPEARL (nee Goldstein)
On April 10, 2020. Loving daughter of the late Joseph and Lena (nee Diamond) Goldstein. Beloved wife of the late Albert S. Norman. Loving mother of Eileen and Salvatore Perice and the late Barry Norman. Devoted Bubby of Michael (fiancé Rachael), Joseph and Leanne Perice and Melanie Norman. Great grandmother of Desiree and Gianna. Growing up Shirley lived above the funeral home and was taught from a young age the importance of giving back to the community. She was very active in many charitable organizations. She was so devoted to her family. She was more like a second mother than a grandmother to her grand-children. She was an avid Flyers fan. People who sat around her also said they weren't sure if they came to watch the game or to listen to her. She loved all sports and loved taking her grandchildren to their sporting events. A private Graveside Service will be held on Monday where she will be entombed in her family mausoleum at Montefiore Cem.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 12, 2020