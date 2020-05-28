SIDNEY E. SOBROWER
SOBROWER
SIDNEY E.
May 26, 2020, of Cherry Hill, NJ. Husband of Kathleen Ahern-Sobrower. Brother of Sy (Anita) Sobrower, Phyllis Marony, Jerry Sobrower, Janice (Peter) Barone and Ronni Sobrower. Relatives and friends are invited to watch the live stream Funeral Service on the PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS Face-book Page Sunday, May 31, 2020 beginning 10 A.M. Contri-butions may be made to Eye Cancer Research in the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center, https://sidneykimmelcancercenter.jeffersonhealth.org/giving.html (Please be sure to select "Eye Cancer Research" under the "Choose Your Designation" tab.) PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc., Cherry Hill, NJ

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 28, 2020.
