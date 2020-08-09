SIDNEY SELBST

SELBSTAge 102. On August 7, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Sophie (nee Singer). Devoted father of Dr. Kenneth Selbst (Arlene), Dr. Steven Selbst (Andrea), Dr. Richard Selbst (Kathy), and Dr. Alison Selbst. Dear brother of the late Cecelia and Abraham. Loving grand-father of Daniel, Lonn (Aarti), Brian (Kelli), Jonathan (Marisa), Eric, David, Jackie (Kevin), and Evan. Beloved great-grandfather of Noah, Reagan, Madison, Julia, Carson, Sophie, and Miles. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Monday 10:30 AM at Montefiore Cem., Jenkintown, PA. Service will be zoomed. Contributions in his memory may be made to Common Space Ardmore, https://common-space-ardmore.square.site

