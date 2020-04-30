|
MOAN, S.J.
REV. FRANCIS X.
Age 93, died on April 17, 2020, in Wynnewood, PA. He was son of the late Francis M. Moan and Emma T. Keenan. Survived by a large and loving extended family; his brother, William, and sister Doris Woods, died in 2015.
Among many assignments, Father was a notable classics teacher at St. Joseph's Prep in Philadelphia, Headmaster at both Loyola Blakefield in Towson, MD, and St. Xavier High School in Cincinnati, OH. He was a strong advocate for refugees through the 90's and beyond until his retirement and final mission of prayer for the Church and Society of Jesus at Manresa Hall in Philadelphia.
Private Funeral Services. Interment at Jesuit Cemetery, Woodstock, MD.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 30, 2020