SISTER RITA
SMALL, RSM
Age 92, died March 10, 2020. She is pre-deceased by her parents James and Julia, and her siblings Margaret, Francis, James, Joseph, Charles, Thomas, Mary, Sister Mary Julia IHM, Michael, and Grace. In addition to her religious community, S. Rita is survived by many nephews, nieces, grand-nephews and nieces. Due to precautions regarding the spread of the Coronavirus, Sister Rita's Funeral Mass and burial will be private. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. Contributions in Sister's memory may be sent to the Sisters of Mercy at 515 Montgomery Ave., Merion, PA 19066.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 15, 2020