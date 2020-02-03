Home

Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.
2811 West Chester Pike
Broomall, PA 19008
(610) 325-2000
SOLOMON EPSTEIN M.D.

EPSTEIN
SOLOMON M.D.
February 2, 2020; of Newtown Square, PA; beloved husband of Isabel (nee Satusky); loving father of Joanne Lucena (Eddie), Clare Epstein (Phil) and Gail Epstein (Andrew); cherished grandfather of Raquel, Claudia and Henry. Relatives and friends are invited to services, Monday (Today), 1:00PM, JOSEPH LEVINE & SONS, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA. Interment at Har Jehuda Cemetery. Shiva will be observed at the late residence following burial and again Tuesday evening 6:00-8:00PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to a .

www.levinefuneral.com

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 3, 2020
