|
|
EPSTEIN
SOLOMON M.D.
February 2, 2020; of Newtown Square, PA; beloved husband of Isabel (nee Satusky); loving father of Joanne Lucena (Eddie), Clare Epstein (Phil) and Gail Epstein (Andrew); cherished grandfather of Raquel, Claudia and Henry. Relatives and friends are invited to services, Monday (Today), 1:00PM, JOSEPH LEVINE & SONS, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA. Interment at Har Jehuda Cemetery. Shiva will be observed at the late residence following burial and again Tuesday evening 6:00-8:00PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to a .
www.levinefuneral.com
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 3, 2020