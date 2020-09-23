September 21, 2020, of Bryn Mawr, PA. Beloved wife for sixty-three years of the late Lewis Robert Jaffe; loving mother of Ellen (Gautam) Churi, Linda (James) Jaffe Heller, and Mark (Nancy) Jaffe; adoring grandmother of Andrew, Julian, Natalie, Ethan, and Layla, devoted sister of Barbara (Christopher) Lawrence. After receiving an Associates degree from Temple University, Sondra was recruited by a state senator to serve as his executive assistant. Later, she returned to school to become a court reporter. Sondra was an accomplished bridge player, pianist, avid reader of books, and enjoyed physical fitness. She enjoyed theater, orchestra, and traveling the world with her husband. Relatives and friends are invited to graveside services, Sunday, September 27, 12:00 PM, Haym Salomon Memorial Park, 200 Moores Road, Frazer, PA 19355. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to holisticarehospice.org
. levinefuneral.com