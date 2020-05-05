SONDRA RITTER VOLUCK
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share SONDRA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VOLUCK
SONDRA RITTER
87, passed away on May 1, 2020.
She is survived by her children
Lisa and Jeffrey Jurick, Philip and Stephanie Voluck. Her grandchildren Jonathan Voluck, Alix and Paul Bortnick, Brittany and Adam Kazinec, the late Andrew Ritter Voluck and her great grandchildren Presley and Avi Bortnick. Private services will be at Beth El Mauseleom on Tuesday, May 5th. Donations can be made to the Andrew Ritter Memorial Fund at Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia via the link www.chop.edu/give/SandyVoluck As well as the frontline responders at
www.chop.edu/donate-food

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved