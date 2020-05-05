VOLUCK
SONDRA RITTER
87, passed away on May 1, 2020.
She is survived by her children
Lisa and Jeffrey Jurick, Philip and Stephanie Voluck. Her grandchildren Jonathan Voluck, Alix and Paul Bortnick, Brittany and Adam Kazinec, the late Andrew Ritter Voluck and her great grandchildren Presley and Avi Bortnick. Private services will be at Beth El Mauseleom on Tuesday, May 5th. Donations can be made to the Andrew Ritter Memorial Fund at Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia via the link www.chop.edu/give/SandyVoluck As well as the frontline responders at
www.chop.edu/donate-food
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 5, 2020.