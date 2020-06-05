KATZ
SONYA (nee Belsky)
on May 31, 2020, of Huntingdon Valley, PA. Wife of the late David Katz. Beloved mother of Howard Katz, Helayne Seibel and Beth (Jay Weinberg) Katz and devoted grandmother of Yonaton Katz, Jacob Seibel and Bennett and Dillon Weinberg. Services and Interment at King David Memorial Park were Private.
SONYA (nee Belsky)
on May 31, 2020, of Huntingdon Valley, PA. Wife of the late David Katz. Beloved mother of Howard Katz, Helayne Seibel and Beth (Jay Weinberg) Katz and devoted grandmother of Yonaton Katz, Jacob Seibel and Bennett and Dillon Weinberg. Services and Interment at King David Memorial Park were Private.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 5, 2020.