SONYA M. "SONNE" (Mazur) CROWNE
CROWNE
SONYA "SONNE" M. (nee Mazur)


age 86, a resident of the Villages at Pine Valley in the Cedar View Apartments, passed away on June 20, 2020. Sonya was the beloved wife of James J. Crowne, Jr. for over 64 years. She is the loving mother of Cynthia Barnes (Lawrence), James, III, Timothy and Mark (Meghan). She will also be sadly missed by her grandchildren Maura, Jack, Gavin, step-grandchildren, Jennifer (Andrew), Kevin, great granddaughter, Norah, sisters Mary Sorge, Rose Mazur, nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. Sonya was a registered nurse for various hospitals and Immaculate Mary Nursing Home. Relatives and friends are invited to greet her family Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 9:00 am to 10:15 am at LAMBIE FUNERAL HOME, 8000 Rowland Avenue (At Rhawn Street). Her Mass of Christian Burial will follow Saturday 11:00 am at St. Dominic R.C. Church. Interment St. Dominic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to St. Dominic's Church 8504 Frankford Avenue Phila., PA 19136 would be appreciated. Please note all social distancing requirements will be followed at the church and funeral home, masks will be required.

Online Condolences at www.lambiefh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
09:00 - 10:15 AM
LAMBIE FUNERAL HOME
JUN
27
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Dominic R.C. Church
Funeral services provided by
Lambie Funeral Home
8000 Rowland Street
Philadelphia, PA 19136
(215) 332-6110
