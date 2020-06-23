CROWNE





age 86, a resident of the Villages at Pine Valley in the Cedar View Apartments, passed away on June 20, 2020. Sonya was the beloved wife of James J. Crowne, Jr. for over 64 years. She is the loving mother of Cynthia Barnes (Lawrence), James, III, Timothy and Mark (Meghan). She will also be sadly missed by her grandchildren Maura, Jack, Gavin, step-grandchildren, Jennifer (Andrew), Kevin, great granddaughter, Norah, sisters Mary Sorge, Rose Mazur, nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. Sonya was a registered nurse for various hospitals and Immaculate Mary Nursing Home. Relatives and friends are invited to greet her family Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 9:00 am to 10:15 am atHer Mass of Christian Burial will follow Saturday 11:00 am at St. Dominic R.C. Church. Interment St. Dominic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to St. Dominic's Church 8504 Frankford Avenue Phila., PA 19136 would be appreciated. Please note all social distancing requirements will be followed at the church and funeral home, masks will be required.

Online Condolences at www.lambiefh.com

