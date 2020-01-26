|
SPENCER MICHAEL JR.,
Ph.D. "MIKE"
Passed away peacefully on Monday, January 13, 2020 at the age of 96. Mike was born in Greensburg, PA and served in the US Navy during World War II. He graduated from Washington & Jefferson College and then earned his Ph.D at North Carolina State University in statistics. He worked for over 50 years as a Bio-Statistician in the pharmaceutical industry. An avid traveler, having travelled all 50 states as well as all 7 continents. Mike voluntee-red for many years in the "Cruisin not Boozin" program.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Patricia Floyd Free; daughter, Jeanne Free Lynam (Charles); sons, S. Michael Free, III (Janet), David Floyd Free (Terri), D. Kevin Free (Claire), 8 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren.
Please join the Free family for a Memorial Service in memory of Mike on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, 11 A.M., at Wayne Presbyterian Church, 125 E. Lancaster Ave., Wayne, PA 19087. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mike's honor to Wayne Presbyterian Church, 125 E. Lancaster Ave., Wayne PA, 19087, www.waynepres.org OR the Philadelphia Orchestra, One S. Broad Street, 14th Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19107,
