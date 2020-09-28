1/1
Stacie Margaret (nee levengood) Hunt
60, of Conshohocken, PA, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020, peacefully at her home surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer. Daughter of the late William R. Levengood, Sr. and Mary B. Levengood of Narberth. Beloved mother of Jonathan (Alexandra) O'Neill; GMom to Chloe O'Neill; sister to William R (Betty) Levengood Jr., Vicki L (Marty) Coleman, Jeffrey J (Sandra) Levengood, and Marnie Levengood. Aunt and Great Aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. Cherished by many family members and friends. Stacie donated her body to science through Humanity Gifts Registry, a local non-profit agency. There will be a Celebration of Life on October 17, 2020 at 11am which extended family and friends can view via Zoom. Email staciecelebrationoflife@gmail.com for link and details. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
