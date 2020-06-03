STANFORD GOODMAN
June 1, 2020. Husband of the late Shirley; father of Marc Goodman, Sharon (Kevin) Coghlan and Stephanie (Paul) Kahn; brother of Linda (late Edward) Silver; grandfather of Ilyssa and Sean Coghlan, Olivia and Sydney Kahn. Funeral Services are private. Contributions in his memory may be made to Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation,. 110 E. 42nd St. 16th flr., NY NY 10017, www.alzinfo.orgwww.goldsteinsfuneral.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 3, 2020.
