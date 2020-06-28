STANLEY BAIDER

BAIDER





Stan, Son, Dad, Pops, Sonny, Papa Sonny, Uncle Boo…a loving and devoted family man left this world on Father's Day, June 21, 2020. Whatever name he went by, he touched everyone he met because he made them feel special.Stan was born in Philadelphia Pa are resided there his entire life. He was a proud U.S. Air Force Veteran and served the country he loved in Korea. He had a strong work ethic starting his career as a printer and eventually moving into a leadership position at the former Chilton Printing Co. He later opened up a donut and coffee shop called Sonny's Academy Plaza Donuts. If that wasn't enough, he had a retirement job with Holy Redeemer Hospital in Huntingdon Valley, Pa for over two decades, working in transportation for therapy services and was known as "Stan the Man".He enjoyed sports, he enjoyed the casinos (A.C. & Las Vegas) and loved his dogs Ching and Kwai. He loved the beauty of nature and appreciated every day as a gift. The favorite foods everyone knew he loved…hot dogs, corn on the cob, lemon meringue pie and watermelon. Family was always everything to him.Stan was adored and survived by his wife of 60 years, Marion; children Larry and his wife Debbie; Scott and his wife Holly; grandchildren Alex, Kryra, Andrea, Dan, Ashley, Joey, Mark, Garrett and great-grand-daughter Maggie. He also leaves behind a twin sister, Roberta Herring and Brother-in-law, Jack. His eldest sister that he also loved dearly, Selma just passed last year. Stan also had so many nieces, nephews and friends that he loved so dearly.Stan and his wife Marion were both members of Krakauer-Yampolier and Leisure Timers at Del Air Landing.The family kindly asks that any donations be made to Holy Redeemer Hospice and Marlyn Fein Chapter, Fox Chase Cancer Center.A Life Celebration will be planned for a future date to honor this truly special human being.

