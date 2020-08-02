GADIEL





Age 77, died peacefully on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at his home in Meadowbrook, PA.Born in Philadelphia, Stan was the son of the late Egon and Elizabeth (Northrup) Gadiel and brother of the late David Gadiel. He attended Olney High School and was a graduate of Temple University, where he was a member of the Sigma Pi Fraternity. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, and went to work as a project manager at Unisys for over 35 years prior to his retirement in 2006. Stan had many interests and hobbies and was an avid golfer.Stan is survived by his beloved wife of 17 years, Ceinwen A. Schreiner. Dear father of Josh Ercole (Molly), of Ambler, and Kyle Gadiel (Alex), of Phoenixville. Loving grandfather of Campbell Ercole.Funeral Services will be held at a later date.Full obituary can be found at

