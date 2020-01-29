The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lownes Funeral Home
659 Germantown Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA 19444
(610) 828-4430
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Oreland Evangelical Presbyterian Church
1119 Church Rd.
Oreland, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:30 AM
Oreland Evangelical Presbyterian Church
1119 Church Rd.
Oreland, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for STANLEY TIPPETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STANLEY H. TIPPETT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
STANLEY H. TIPPETT Notice
TIPPETT
STANLEY H.


On January 26, 202, formerly of
Rox., age 100. Husband of the late Dorothy (nee Rumsey) Tippett. Father of Stephen Tippett (Nancy), Wendy Slawinski (Wayne) and the late Mark Tippett (Pam). Grandmother of Nicole, Mimi and Leslie. Great grandmother of Leah, Luke and Daphne. Funeral Service Friday Jan 31st, 10:30 A.M. at the Oreland Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 1119 Church Rd., Oreland, PA 19075. Viewing 9:30-10:30 A.M. at Church. Interment George Washington Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to the above Church or a .

www.lownes.com

logo
logo


Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of STANLEY's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lownes Funeral Home
Download Now