TIPPETT
STANLEY H.
On January 26, 202, formerly of
Rox., age 100. Husband of the late Dorothy (nee Rumsey) Tippett. Father of Stephen Tippett (Nancy), Wendy Slawinski (Wayne) and the late Mark Tippett (Pam). Grandmother of Nicole, Mimi and Leslie. Great grandmother of Leah, Luke and Daphne. Funeral Service Friday Jan 31st, 10:30 A.M. at the Oreland Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 1119 Church Rd., Oreland, PA 19075. Viewing 9:30-10:30 A.M. at Church. Interment George Washington Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to the above Church or a .
www.lownes.com
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 29, 2020