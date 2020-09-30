1/
stanley halbert
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share stanley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
September 28, 2020, of Upper Gwynedd, PA. Beloved husband of Carol (nee Baron); loving father of Isa (Mitchell) Welsch and Jay (Randi) Halbert; cherished grandfather of Jared, Korey, Melanie, Alex and Zachary. Although chapel services will be for the immediate family due to Covid-19, others may watch by logging on to the "Funeral Webcam" tab at the Levine Funeral Home webpage listed below on Friday (Oct. 2nd), 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Cong. Beth Or, Maple Glen, PA, Beth Tikvah B'nai Jeshurun, Erdenheim, PA or Jewish Family and Children's Services of Greater Philadelphia. www.levinefuneral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph Levine & Sons, Inc.
4737 Street Road
Trevose, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Joseph Levine & Sons, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved