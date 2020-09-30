stanley halbert

September 28, 2020, of Upper Gwynedd, PA. Beloved husband of Carol (nee Baron); loving father of Isa (Mitchell) Welsch and Jay (Randi) Halbert; cherished grandfather of Jared, Korey, Melanie, Alex and Zachary. Although chapel services will be for the immediate family due to Covid-19, others may watch by logging on to the "Funeral Webcam" tab at the Levine Funeral Home webpage listed below on Friday (Oct. 2nd), 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Cong. Beth Or, Maple Glen, PA, Beth Tikvah B'nai Jeshurun, Erdenheim, PA or Jewish Family and Children's Services of Greater Philadelphia. www.levinefuneral.com