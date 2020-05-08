HIRSHENHORN
STANLEY J.
On May 6, 2020. Of Blue Bell, PA. Age 82. Beloved husband of Jolan (nee Dancs). Loving nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great- nephews and life-long friends. Predeceased by a sister Harriett Goldberg. Funeral Services are private. Contributions may be made in his name to a charity of one's choice. Condolences may be made at www.ciavarellifuneralhomes.com
STANLEY J.
On May 6, 2020. Of Blue Bell, PA. Age 82. Beloved husband of Jolan (nee Dancs). Loving nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great- nephews and life-long friends. Predeceased by a sister Harriett Goldberg. Funeral Services are private. Contributions may be made in his name to a charity of one's choice. Condolences may be made at www.ciavarellifuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 8, 2020.