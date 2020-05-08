STANLEY J. HIRSHENHORN
HIRSHENHORN
STANLEY J.
On May 6, 2020. Of Blue Bell, PA. Age 82. Beloved husband of Jolan (nee Dancs). Loving nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great- nephews and life-long friends. Predeceased by a sister Harriett Goldberg. Funeral Services are private. Contributions may be made in his name to a charity of one's choice. Condolences may be made at www.ciavarellifuneralhomes.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 8, 2020.
