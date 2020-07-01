STANLEY JAMES HAGERTY Jr.
HAGERTY
STANLEY JAMES JR.
89, "Badge 2354" of Cape May Court House, NJ passed away on June 26, 2020. Retired from Phila. Police Dept. Beloved husband of Mary E. Hagerty, dear father of Mary Nicoletti (deceased), Brian (Ellen), Neil (Janis) and Sean (Jeanne). He also leaves a sister, Eileen (Bernard) Mack and four grandchildren, Samantha, Sean II, Brett and Kyle. Funeral Services will be private with Burial in Cold Spring, NJ.

www.EvoyFuneralHome.com




Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 1, 2020.
