HAGERTY
STANLEY JAMES JR.
89, "Badge 2354" of Cape May Court House, NJ passed away on June 26, 2020. Retired from Phila. Police Dept. Beloved husband of Mary E. Hagerty, dear father of Mary Nicoletti (deceased), Brian (Ellen), Neil (Janis) and Sean (Jeanne). He also leaves a sister, Eileen (Bernard) Mack and four grandchildren, Samantha, Sean II, Brett and Kyle. Funeral Services will be private with Burial in Cold Spring, NJ.
STANLEY JAMES JR.
89, "Badge 2354" of Cape May Court House, NJ passed away on June 26, 2020. Retired from Phila. Police Dept. Beloved husband of Mary E. Hagerty, dear father of Mary Nicoletti (deceased), Brian (Ellen), Neil (Janis) and Sean (Jeanne). He also leaves a sister, Eileen (Bernard) Mack and four grandchildren, Samantha, Sean II, Brett and Kyle. Funeral Services will be private with Burial in Cold Spring, NJ.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 1, 2020.