STANLEY M. KOCHANEK
On December 3, 2020 of Berlin, NJ. Age 79 years. Beloved husband of Maureen (née McIlmail) for over 38 years. Stan retired after 38 years in 2007 as Assistant Vice President of Wells Fargo National and Mellon Bank as their Main Office Manager in Center City. Viewing on Wednesday 9:45 A.M. at the COSTANTINO-PRIMO FUNERAL HOME, 231 W. WHITE HORSE PIKE BERLIN, NJ. Mass 11 A.M. St. Simon Stock Parish, 178 W. White Horse Pike, Berlin, NJ. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem at 1 P.M., Mass Cards in Stan's memory OR contributions to the Northeast Catholic Alumni Memorial Scholarship Fund, Inc., in memory of Stanley M. Kochanek, class of 1959. www.CostantinoPrimoFH.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Dec. 7, 2020.
