Stanley, MD KARP

On Sept. 11, 2020, of Cinnaminson, NJ. Husband of Joan Karp. Mother of Laura (Paul) Bovitz, Andrea (Rob) Varone and David (Marsha Messina) Karp. Grandfather of D.J. Karp, Benjamin Varone, Alyssa Bovitz, Adam Varone and Drew Karp. Brother of the late Rita Ebner. Graveside Services will be Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 beginning 1 P.M. at Crescent Memorial Park (Sec. Temple Sinai), Pennsauken, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc. Cherry Hill, NJ

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 12, 2020.
