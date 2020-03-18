Home

STANLEY S. SHERRARD

STANLEY S. SHERRARD Notice
SHERRARD
STANLEY S.


On March 15, 2020. Loving husband of Patricia A. (nee Kelly). Devoted Dad of Maureen Thompson (Bill), Stanley Sherrard (Heather Gramcko), James Sherrard (Sherry), Patricia Sherrard (Steve) and Jennifer Foster (Pat). Pop of 20 and great grandpop to 11. Stanley was born on October 11, 1935 and graduated from Mastbaum in 1954, joined the Air Force and flew on a C124 for 4 years. He worked as a commercial artist at the Philadelphia Inquirer for 40 plus years. His favorite hobbies were trips to the mountains and hunting. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Thursday March 18th 9:30 A.M. at St. Christopher Church, 13301 Proctor Rd., Phila., PA 19116. Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. Interment Washington Crossing National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to , P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250 would be appreciated

www.rrfunerals.com

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 18, 2020
