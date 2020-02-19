Home

ALDWORTH FUNERAL HOME - PHILADELPHIA
DECATUR & CHARLES STS
Philadelphia, PA 19136
(215) 338-3333
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Dominic's Catholic Church
8405 Frankford Avenue
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Following Services
St. Dominic's Catholic Church
8405 Frankford Avenue
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
STANLEY W. (Dzidzia) CYWINSKI

STANLEY W. (Dzidzia) CYWINSKI Notice
CYWINSKI
STANLEY W. (Dzidzia)


Passed away quietly on Feb. 16th, 2020. He is preceded in death by his wife, Irene and survived by his 6 children, Mary Ann (Bill) McDonnell, Stanley S. (Diane) Cywinski, Adeline Colombo, Patricia (James) Callan, Terry (Mark) Watts, Donna Polcino, 15 grand-children and 23 great-grand-children. Stanley was 100 years young and a veteran of WWII. Viewing and Mass Service will be Thursday, February 20th at St. Dominic's Catholic Church, 8405 Frankford Avenue, Phila. Viewing is 9:00 to 10:00 A.M. followed by Mass and Burial at Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem.
Services entrusted to:

ALDWORTH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LLC

logo


Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 19, 2020
