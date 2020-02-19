|
CYWINSKI
STANLEY W. (Dzidzia)
Passed away quietly on Feb. 16th, 2020. He is preceded in death by his wife, Irene and survived by his 6 children, Mary Ann (Bill) McDonnell, Stanley S. (Diane) Cywinski, Adeline Colombo, Patricia (James) Callan, Terry (Mark) Watts, Donna Polcino, 15 grand-children and 23 great-grand-children. Stanley was 100 years young and a veteran of WWII. Viewing and Mass Service will be Thursday, February 20th at St. Dominic's Catholic Church, 8405 Frankford Avenue, Phila. Viewing is 9:00 to 10:00 A.M. followed by Mass and Burial at Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem.
Services entrusted to:
ALDWORTH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LLC
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 19, 2020