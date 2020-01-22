|
|
SHUMOSKI
STANLEY W. JR.
Age 86, of Brookhaven, passed on January 19, 2020
Predeceased by his daughter Kim. Survived by his children Steven (Dawn) and Donna Gaskill (Jeff); 3 grandchildren, Jordan Wagner, Tatianna and Annastasia Shumoski; his siblings Wayne and Karen; nephews and nieces including Zachary, Benjamin, and Leah; loving companion, Kate.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Friday 9:00 A.M. -9:45 A.M. followed by his Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. (ALL IN CHURCH) St. Pius X Church, 220 Lawrence Road, Broomall, PA 19008. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 22, 2020