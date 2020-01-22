Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for STANLEY SHUMOSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STANLEY W. SHUMOSKI Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
STANLEY W. SHUMOSKI Jr. Notice
SHUMOSKI
STANLEY W. JR.


Age 86, of Brookhaven, passed on January 19, 2020
Predeceased by his daughter Kim. Survived by his children Steven (Dawn) and Donna Gaskill (Jeff); 3 grandchildren, Jordan Wagner, Tatianna and Annastasia Shumoski; his siblings Wayne and Karen; nephews and nieces including Zachary, Benjamin, and Leah; loving companion, Kate.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Friday 9:00 A.M. -9:45 A.M. followed by his Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. (ALL IN CHURCH) St. Pius X Church, 220 Lawrence Road, Broomall, PA 19008. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.

www.danjolell.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of STANLEY's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -