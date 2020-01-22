The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
(610) 356-4200
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
St. Pius X Church
220 Lawrence Rd
Broomall, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Pius X Church
220 Lawrence Rd
Broomall, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for STANLEY SHUMOSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STANLEY W. SHUMOSKI Jr.


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
STANLEY W. SHUMOSKI Jr. Notice
SHUMOSKI
STANLEY W. JR.


Age 86, of Brookhaven, passed on January 19, 2020
Predeceased by his daughter Kim. Survived by his children Steven (Dawn) and Donna Gaskill (Jeff); 3 grandchildren, Jordan Wagner, Tatianna and Annastasia Shumoski; his siblings Wayne and Karen; nephews and nieces including Zachary, Benjamin, and Leah; loving companion, Kate.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Friday 9:00 A.M. -9:45 A.M. followed by his Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. (ALL IN CHURCH) St. Pius X Church, 220 Lawrence Road, Broomall, PA 19008. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.

www.danjolell.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of STANLEY's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
Download Now