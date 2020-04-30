|
|
OSWALD
STANTON S.
On April 28, 2020, age 92. Beloved husband of Phyllis Weber and the late Bernice B. Oswald. Loving father of Jane Easley, Eve (Les) Robbins, David (Linda) Oswald and Beth Oswald; step-father of David (Susan) Weber and Barbara (Matt) Zucker. He is also survived by 11 grand-children and 2 great-grand-children. Interment private.
A Memorial Service will be scheduled when circumstances allow. Contributions in his memory may be made to a .
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 30, 2020