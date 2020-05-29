STEFANO MARIA (Di Martino) Di
Of Drexel Hill, Pa on Tuesday May 26, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Raffaele Di Stefano, children: Anthony L. Di Stefano (Maureen), and Nicole Sypherd (Stephen), grandchildren: Mia, Lina, Maren, Lexa, and Rafe and her sister Luisa Ruggieri (Luigi). Due to the pandemic situation services at this time are private. There will be a Memorial Mass to celebrate her life when this situation passes. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to Villanova University Campus Ministry, 800 Lancaster Ave., Villanova, PA 19085. STRETCH of HAVERTOWN www.stretchfuneralhome.com

