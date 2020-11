88 of So. Phila., PA, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020. She was a loving mother and grandmother and a friend to all. She is predeceased by her husband, Charles W., and survived by her son, Charles (Kimberly); grandchildren: Todd and Eden; and great grandchildren: Livia, Penelope, and Carlos Ashlock. Services and burial are private at Resurrection Cemetery. A memorial mass will be planned for a later date.