RONDINELLI
STEPHANIE D.
Of Abington, PA passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on April 22, 2020 at the age of 69. Born in Phila. to Rena and the late Charles Gambino Sr. she graduated from Bishop McDevitt High School and attended Manor Jr. College where she was active in music and drama. She later worked her way up to Commissioner of PA Unemployment Dept. Former owner of A Family Affair craft store, Stephanie was also an active volunteer during the Johnstown Flood and with St. Mary's orphanage, Chestnut Hill Hospital and Abington Town watch and REACT. She is survived by her beloved husband David J. Rondinelli. Loving mother of Stephen J. Marchak, Jr. (Sharon) and Stephanie Perry, step mother of Traci Greco (Tony), Gina Montgomery (Ken) and David Rondinelli, Jr. Grandmother of 10 and great grandmother of 3, she is the sister of Charles Gambino, Jr. (Mary) and Rita Woodward (Larry). Funeral Mass at Our Lady Help of Christians Church, Abington and Interment in Whitemarsh Memorial Park will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory to the Lupus Foundation of America, 2121 K St. NW Suite 200 Washington, DC 20037 would be appreciated by the family. Arr. by:
FITZPATRICK FUNERAL HOME, Abington.
www.fitzpatrickabington.com
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 24, 2020