GAZDA





79, of Birdsboro, Union Township, PA passed away peacefully on Monday, August 10, 2020 in the comfort of her home. Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late George W. and the late Amelia (Vitale) Zrake. She was the devoted wife of Robert F. Gazda, who she married in Glen Cove, Long Island, NY on April 2, 1966. They were married for 54 joyous years and still held hands everywhere they went.Stephanie worked as a Bookkeeper for Hendrickson Bus Company in Bayville, NY for over 20 years. After moving to PA, she worked in fine jewelry sales at Boscov's in the Coventry Mall. Always true to her faith, she was a member ofImmaculate Conception BVM RC Church.A proud breast cancer survivor, Stephanie doted on her beloved grandchildren. Shewas always delighted to cook for and entertain anyone who came to call. A true cat, beach and boat lover, her summers were spent in Sea Isle City, NJ with family and friends.Surviving Stephanie, along with her husband, Robert are son Robert G. Gazda, husband of Jamie of Spring City, PA, daughter: Jennifer L. Gruber of Birdsboro, PA, sister Sandra Nicoletti of Poquott, NY, 4 grandchildren: Tyler, Connor, Dylan, and Reilly and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Immaculate Conception BVM RC Church, 905 Chestnut St. Douglassville, PA 19518. The family will greet friends in the church on Friday morning from 9:45 A.M. until 10:45 A.M. A viewing will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 atfrom 6:00 P.M. - 7:30 P.M. Interment will be in Birdsboro Cemetery.