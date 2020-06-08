STEPHEN BENJAMIN STECZYNSKI
1935 - 2020
STECZYNSKI
STEPHEN BENJAMIN
Born September 14, 1935 in Phila., PA. Passed away on May 13, 2020 in San Francisco, CA. Son of late Milley and Stefan of Phila., PA; adopted son of the late Frederick L Beauchamp of Sacramento, CA. Brother of late Antoinette (Toni) Sink of Fort Lauderdale, FL; John of Hainesport, NJ and late Francis of Philadelphia, PA. He is also survived by 12 nieces and nephews and many grand nieces and nephews. Retired from California State Automobile Association (CSAA). A member of Northeast Catholic Alumni Association of Philadelphia, PA; 4th Degree Knight of Columbus and Council #2563; Young Men's Institute (YMI); St. John Bosco #613; Holy Name Society of STS Peter and Paul Church; Most Holy Redeemer Aida Support Group; Second Spring of St Dominic's Parish; The California Heritage Council: The Telegraph Hill Dwellers and associate member of the Salesian Boy's and Girl's Club. Funeral Mass will be Wednesday June 10, 2020 at 10:30 A.M., at St Bartholomew's Church. Interment will be at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery in Philadelphia, PA. In lieu of flowers or mass cards, the family requests that any remembrances be made to the charity of the donor's choice in Stephen's memory.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St Bartholomew's Church
Funeral services provided by
McAvoy O'Hara
4545 Geary Blvd.
San Francisco, CA 94118
(415) 668-0077
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
June 7, 2020
So sorry to hear about Stephen. I worked with him at CSAA. He is in my prayers.
Patty Shea Diner
Coworker
June 6, 2020
I will remember Stephen as an always polite and friendly neighbor in North Beach, San Francisco.
Marsha Cowen Garland
Neighbor
