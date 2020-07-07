RULLO





Age 94, of Ridley Township, PA passed away peacefully at home with his family on July 2, 2020. Steve grew up in the Grays Ferry section of Philadelphia and graduated from John Bartram High School where he played basketball and baseball. The Basketball team won the Champion-ship of the Public League, the City League and the Red Cross Tournament in 1944-45.Steve enlisted in the U.S. Navy, and served on the USS Dayton CL-105 in the South Pacific during World War II. At wars end, he was assigned to the Philadelphia Naval Base - he played on their basketball team that was voted the top team in the country.After his naval service, Steve attended Temple University and earned a BS degree in Education and later secured a Masters Degree. He married his wife Edna on June 9, 1951 and they were founding members of Notre Dame de Lourdes Parish. He retired in 1991 and attended his grandchildren's sporting events, became a regular at the Ridley Sports Club and spent time at the University of Notre Dame to watch his favorite Fighting Irish.Steve was the youngest and last surviving of eight boys born to Generoso C. and Theresa Rullo: Michael and Betty, Fred and Isabelle, Charles and Catherine, Joseph and Helen, John and Guilia, Amato and Grace and Jerry and Eileen.Beloved husband of the late Edna Marie Richmond Rullo. Devoted Father of Stephen C. Jr. (Debbie), Marianne DiDomenico (Tom) and Kris McCann (James), loving grand-father of Juliette Toritto (Stephen C. Smith Jr.), Stephen C. III and Michael and Great-grandfather of precious Stephen Charles Smith III. Also survived by many wonderful nieces and nephews.All Relatives and friends are invited Wednesday, July 8th to his Viewing at 9:00 - 10:15 A.M. and Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. at Notre Dame De Lourdes Church, 950 Michigan Avenue, Swarthmore, PA 19081. Due to COVID 19 all attendees will be required to wear a mask.