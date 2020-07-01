STEPHEN FLINK

FLINK
STEPHEN
June 28, 2020 of Penn Valley, PA. Beloved husband of Phyllis (nee Friedman); loving father of Lauri (Neal) Frenkel and Bonnie (Daniel Feiner) Flink; cherished grandfather of Jennie, Jake, Rebecca and Melanie. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Penn Pancreatic Research Foundation
(www.med.upenn.edu/pcrc).
STEPHEN
June 28, 2020 of Penn Valley, PA. Beloved husband of Phyllis (nee Friedman); loving father of Lauri (Neal) Frenkel and Bonnie (Daniel Feiner) Flink; cherished grandfather of Jennie, Jake, Rebecca and Melanie. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Penn Pancreatic Research Foundation
(www.med.upenn.edu/pcrc).
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 1, 2020.