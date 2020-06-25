GRAVES
STEPHEN G.
Our beloved Stephen G. Graves, 83, died on June 19, 2020 at Dunwoody Village, Newtown Square, PA. He was born on July 18, 1936 in Oakland, CA, to Richard Perrin Graves and Maya Garwood Graves. He grew up in the Bay Area and graduated from Cal Berkeley. Steve met the love of his life, Elizabeth Boyle, the day after he arrived in Philadelphia in 1959. They married a year later, while he was a Marine Corps officer.
Steve earned an MBA from Temple to advance his career in property and casualty insurance. He was a talented pianist and tenor, singing in the Savoy Company and University Glee Club. He was an excellent tennis player, avid reader, and member of the Jamestowne Society and Colonial Society of PA.
In addition to his wife Beth, Steve is survived by his children Lawrie Bolger (Dan), Jonathan Graves (Nina), and Katie Graves; sister Perrin MacEachern (Don); and grand-children Christopher Graves, Megan Graves, Jessie Bolger and Baile Bolger. Contributions in his memory to Keewaydin Foundation, www.keewaydin.org.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 25, 2020.