Stephen Groch
1985-2020 Our beloved Stephen rests in peace. He will be remembered for his cheerfulness, his kindness and his desire to help anyone in need. Despite his struggles, he remained steadfast in his love for family and friends. His final evening was spent surrounded by his family as he showered his goddaughter, Beatrix, with gifts on her second birthday. His parents John and Mer, brothers Nick and Pete, sister-in-law Courtney, nieces Clementine and Beatrix, aunts, uncles and cousins bid him a fond farewell until we meet again. Service and burial will be private. A celebration of life is planned for the future. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to: St. Joseph's Preparatory School Scholarship Fund, 1733 Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19130. Condolences may be posted at: stretchfuneralhome.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 12, 2020.
Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
