DAVIDOFF
DR. STEPHEN H.
June 2, 2020 of Lansdale, PA. Beloved husband of Rochelle "Chellie", (nee Luber); loving father of Lisa Davidoff. Devoted brother of Sue Rosenthal (Harold). Service and Interment were private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Congregation Adath Jeshurun, Elkins Park, PA.www.levinefuneral.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 4, 2020.