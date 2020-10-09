1/1
STEPHEN H. DAVIS
October 7, 2020, of Voorhees, NJ. Husband of Deborah Klein Davis. Father of the late Philip Davis, Barry (Diane) Davis, Stuart (Sarina) Davis and Danny (Lisa) Davis. Pop Pop of Arielle (Ben), Sean, Talia, Neville, Alden, Eitan, Rayna, Mikayla, Adiel, Ziva, Liam, Rea, Stella, Liev, Charlie and Frankie. Great Grandfather of Jack and the late Chase. Steve was a podiatrist in Merchantville for over 60 years. He was also past president of Region 3 of the American Podiatry Association. Relatives and friends are invited to graveside services on Friday beginning 10:00 A.M. at Crescent Memorial Park, Pennsauken, NJ. Masks are required. The service will also be live streamed on the Platt Memorial Chapels Facebook Site. Contributions may be made to Temple Beth Sholom, tbsonline.org, or Camp Ramah in the Poconos, ramahpoconos.org, or Kellman Brown Academy, kellmanbrownacademy.org. Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 9, 2020.
OCT
9
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Crescent Memorial Park
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
