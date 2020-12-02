1/
Stephen Homel
68, passed away suddenly on November 27, 2020. He was a resident of Huntingdon Valley PA and formerly of Philadelphia, PA. He is survived by his devoted son, Anthony. Predeceased by loving wife Suzanne M. (nee Gluch). He was predeceased by his loving parents Stephen J. and Florence V. (nee Picciano) Homel. He is also survived by his sister Donna Huff and sisters in law, Cindy Zalesky (Anthony), Joan Fischer (the late John), Andrea Gluch (Jim Stewart) and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews along with other relatives and many friends. Steve was a big fan of all Philadelphia sports teams. He enjoyed owning and collecting cars. He was an avid recycler and was a well known customer of Sullivan Scrap metal. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Little Flower High School, 1000 W. Lycoming Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140. Visitation will be held Monday, December 7 at Holy Innocents Church, 1337 E. Hunting Park Avenue, Philadelphia, PA from 9-10 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Parking is available in the school parking lot. Services are under the direction of Kirk and Nice Suburban Chapel. www.kirkandnicesuburban.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Holy Innocents Church
DEC
7
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Holy Innocents Church
