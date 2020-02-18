|
WILLIAMS
STEPHEN K. M.D.
92, of Lansdale, on Sat., Feb. 15., 2020. He was the husband of Dorothy (Vorsanger) Williams. Father of Robin Heist (Robert), Stephen Williams (Janet) and Victoria Tague (Thomas). Also survived by seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, Feb. 22nd at the R. L. WILLIAMS, JR., FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3440 Skippack Pike, at Cedars Rd., Skippack, where the family will receive friends from 9-10:15 A.M.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 18, 2020