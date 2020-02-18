Home

R.L. Williams, Jr. Funeral Home
3440 Skippack Pike
Harleysville, PA 19438
610-584-6611
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
R.L. Williams, Jr. Funeral Home
3440 Skippack Pike
Harleysville, PA 19438
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:30 AM
R.L. Williams, Jr. Funeral Home
3440 Skippack Pike
Harleysville, PA 19438
92, of Lansdale, on Sat., Feb. 15., 2020. He was the husband of Dorothy (Vorsanger) Williams. Father of Robin Heist (Robert), Stephen Williams (Janet) and Victoria Tague (Thomas). Also survived by seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, Feb. 22nd at the R. L. WILLIAMS, JR., FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3440 Skippack Pike, at Cedars Rd., Skippack, where the family will receive friends from 9-10:15 A.M.

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 18, 2020
