October 26, 2020, of Marlton, NJ. Husband of Marsha Blum. Brother of Allen (Andrea) Blum. Father of Michael (Heather) Blum. Loving family member to David & Debbie and their children Daniel & Damien and Brian & Sarah and their children and (Suzy). Relatives and friends are invited Monday beginning 10:30 A.M. to PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc. 2001 Berlin Rd. Cherry Hill, NJ where Funeral Services will begin promptly at 11:00 A.M. Shiva will be observed at the late residence. Contributions may be made to Operation Yellow Ribbon, operationyellowribbon.org
or the Burlington County Animal Alliance Adoption, bcaaofnj.org