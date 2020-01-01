Home

John F. Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
10975 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA 19154
(215) 281-0100
Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
John F. Givnish Funeral Home
10975 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA
Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
John F. Givnish Funeral Home
10975 Academy Road
Philadelphia, PA
STEPHEN M. PRZYBYLINSKI

STEPHEN M. PRZYBYLINSKI Notice
PRZYBYLINSKI
STEPHEN M.
64, of Philadelphia, passed away on Dec. 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Barbarajean Iarosis Przybylinski. Loving father of Amy, Katelyn, Joseph and Shannon. Devoted pop-pop to Damon, Isabella, Jerri-lyn, Roman and Viviana. Dear brother of Catherine MacDonald (James), Nancy Faber (Walt), Maryanne Vile (Don), Joan McMullen (Bob), Jaime Przybylinski (Carol) and John Przybylinski (Sheila). Stephen was the loving son-in-law to Thomas Iarosis and the late Barbara Iarosis. Stephen was the loving brother-in-law to Jacqueline (Joe), Christina (Todd), Thomas (Deana). Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Henry and Anne Przybylinski
Stephen grew up in the Feltonville section of Philadelphia, attended St. Ambrose and Cardinal Dougherty High School and joined the Navy. Stephen loved the game of baseball, he was titled as being one of the best left handed pitcher his childhood idol was #6 Johnny Callison. Phillies spring training was one of his happiest trips to attend with his wife, this year would have been the 10th year in a row. He lived his life putting everyone first, most especially the love of his life Barbarajean. They shared the ultimate love story, a love never to be forgotten. Stephen greatest line to his wife was "who loves ya baby".
Relatives and friends are invited to Stephen's Life Celebration Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at JOHN F. GIVNISH OF ACADEMY ROAD, 10975 Academy Rd. Followed by his Memorial Service at 11:00 A.M. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers donations in Stephen's memory may be made to ASPCA.


Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 1, 2020
