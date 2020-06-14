COHEN
STEPHEN MICHAEL
Of Philadelphia, passed away on June 5th, 2020. Son of the late Kitty and Howard Cohen and brother to the late Alan and Barry. Father of Casey (Maria) Cohen and Shawn (Nikki) Cohen; Grandfather to Sarah. He is also survived by his room-mate and good friend, Elliott. Steve loved sports, animals, a good joke, and had an eye for the ladies. In deference to his love for animals, Steve's grand-daughter, Sarah, has chosen that contributions be made in his memory to PAWS (Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society), 100 N. 2nd St., Philadelphia, PA 19106 or www.phillypaws.org.
ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL Atlantic City, NJ
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 14, 2020.