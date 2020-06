KEYS





March 15, 2020. Age 70 years. Beloved husband of Denise (nee Coughlin). Loving Dad of Kimberly Rosenfeld (Kenneth) and Karen Keys (Kendra Hastings). Adoring Grandpa of Winter Rosenfeld. Son of the late Herbert S. Keys and Elizabeth Milano-Keys. Brother of Thomas (Kathy) and the late John and Mark. Devoted son-in-law of Anne Coughlin. Also survived by longtime family friend, Diana Mason, and many nieces and nephews.Steve proudly served his country for 35 years - 4 years as a Sergeant with the United States Air Force and 31 years as a Ship Systems Engineer at the Naval Surface Warfare Center - Carderock Division - Ship Systems Engineering Station at the Philadelphia Naval Base. Steve was also a lifelong and diehard Phillies fan whose motto was "Never leave a ballgame early!"Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation Friday, June 26th from 9:30 to 11:15 A.M. atReligious service to begin at 11:15 A.M. Interment with full military honors will take place at 1:30 P.M. sharp at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, PA. Donations in Steve's memory can be made to Shriners Hospital for Children c/o 3551 N Broad St, Phila., PA 19140 (215) 430-4000.

