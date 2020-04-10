|
RAVITZ
STEVE
April 7, 2020 of Phila., PA. Father of Jason Ravitz, Shawn (Debbie) Ravitz, Brett (Lauren) Ravitz, Remy (Brett) Strause, and David Ravitz. Grandfather of Amanda, Sophie, Andrew, Luke, Jessie, Hailey, Jordana and Dylan. Brother of Ron Ravitz. Uncle of Scott (Lauren) Ravitz. Great Uncle of Alden. Relatives and friends are invited to watch the live stream service on Sunday at 1:00 P.M. on the PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS Facebook Page. Memories of Steve may be shared on the Ravitz Family Markets Website at www.ravitzfamilymarkets.com Contributions in his memory can be made to the Ravitz Family Foundation at
www.ravitzfamilyfoundation.org
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 10, 2020