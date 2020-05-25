STEVEN BARRY MAZESS
on May 24, 2020. Beloved husband of Judy (nee Lehman); Loving father of Wendy (Richard) Belcastro, Joshua Mazess and Susan Mazess; Devoted grandfather of Lisa (Stef), Rachel (Cameron) and Taylor (Joseph). Services and interment are Private. Contributions in his memory may be made to Shir Ami Cong., 101 Richboro Road, Newtown, PA 18940. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 25, 2020.
