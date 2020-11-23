1/1
STEVEN BROWN
Age 64, of the Frankford section of Philly died On November 9, 2020. He was a world-class florist, a rescuer of stray cats, a nurturer of his neighborhood and a fan of The Mummers and Action News. He will be remembered for his amazing design talent, his infectious humor and his deep love for those who could understand his need to do things his way. He is preceded in death by his parents, Harvey H. Brown and Hazel Marie Loftis. He is survived by his siblings: Donald A. (Cynthia) Graham, D. Mark Brown, D. David (Arlene) Brown, Ruthann (Thomas) Disotell, Mary E. Brown and John H. (Donna) Brown, as well as cherished nieces and nephews. A family gathering will happen at a warmer date.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Noto-Wynkoop Funeral Home
289 S Main St
Phillipsburg, NJ 08865
(908) 454-4553
