STEVEN D. KURZ Sr.
1955 - 2020
KURZ
STEVEN D. SR.
July 24, 2020, age 64. Beloved husband of Joanne (nee Mahler). Devoted father of Steven Jr. (Erin) and Andrew (Lauren). Loving grandfather of Maggie, Thea, Scarlett, and Evelyn. He is survived by his 6 siblings, many nieces, and nephews, and predeceased by his one brother. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing and Funeral Thursday 9:30 - 10:30 A.M. at St. Dominic Church, 8504 Frankford Ave. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment Most Holy Redeemer Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations in Steve's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. www.stjude.org Arrs.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 28, 2020.
